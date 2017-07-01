(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 4 of 7]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Patrick J. Murphy, Under Secretary of the Army, takes a moment to pose in his Snapchat glasses called Spectacles, which allow users to record ten second videos with a press of a button on the glasses, during pre-game activities at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl held in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Jan. 7. For 17 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 19:16
    Photo ID: 3089096
    VIRIN: 170107-A-BQ341-262
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    football
    alamodome
    murphy
    all-american
    2017USAbowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT