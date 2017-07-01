Patrick J. Murphy, Under Secretary of the Army, takes a moment to pose in his Snapchat glasses called Spectacles, which allow users to record ten second videos with a press of a button on the glasses, during pre-game activities at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl held in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Jan. 7. For 17 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the Nation’s premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 19:16
|Photo ID:
|3089096
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-BQ341-262
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
