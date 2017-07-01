Under Secretary of the Army visits 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Patrick J. Murphy, Under Secretary of the U.S. Army, gives a pre-game pep talk to high-school football players representing the East team in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in the Alamodome Jan. 7. For 17 years, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation’s premier high school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America’s future college and NFL stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

