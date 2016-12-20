(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS MAKIN ISLAND ALLIGATOR DAGGER [Image 1 of 3]

    USS MAKIN ISLAND ALLIGATOR DAGGER

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Larry S. Carlson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    161220-N-UT455-004
    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 20, 2016) A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Exercise Alligator Dagger. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND ALLIGATOR DAGGER [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Larry S. Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

