GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 20, 2016) A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Exercise Alligator Dagger. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Larry S. Carlson/released)
This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND ALLIGATOR DAGGER [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Larry S. Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
