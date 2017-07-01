Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners and nominees for the state of Florida tour St. Francis Barracks in St. Augustine, Florida on Jan. 7, 2017. St. Francis Barracks houses Joint Force Headquarters for both Army and Air National Guard, and has since 1907. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 17:08 Photo ID: 3089040 VIRIN: 170107-Z-IC953-227 Resolution: 6000x2672 Size: 9.17 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 1 of 19], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.