    ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 13 of 19]

    ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Buchanan 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners and nominees for the state of Florida tour St. Francis Barracks in St. Augustine, Florida on Jan. 7, 2017. St. Francis Barracks houses Joint Force Headquarters for both Army and Air National Guard, and has since 1907. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William J. Buchanan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 17:08
    Photo ID: 3089016
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-IC953-093
    Resolution: 6000x3104
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Director Inducted Into Order Of The Sword [Image 1 of 19], by MSgt William Buchanan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Awards
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Florida
    Airmen of the Year

