    Unit Training Assembly childcare available to reservists

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Maj. Lisa Kostellic, a reservists with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi,signs her daughter up for childcare services Dec. 7, 2014, during the Unit Training Assembly. The Keesler AFB Child Development Center provides free childcare services for members of the 403rd Wing during the duty day during UTAs. Reservists must fill out the appropriate paperwork to qualify. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2014
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:37
    Photo ID: 3088991
    VIRIN: 141207-F-IL418-001
    Resolution: 2156x3018
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit Training Assembly childcare available to reservists, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

