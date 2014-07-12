Maj. Lisa Kostellic, a reservists with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi,signs her daughter up for childcare services Dec. 7, 2014, during the Unit Training Assembly. The Keesler AFB Child Development Center provides free childcare services for members of the 403rd Wing during the duty day during UTAs. Reservists must fill out the appropriate paperwork to qualify. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 16:37
|Photo ID:
|3088991
|VIRIN:
|141207-F-IL418-001
|Resolution:
|2156x3018
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
This work, Unit Training Assembly childcare available to reservists, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
