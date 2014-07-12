Unit Training Assembly childcare available to reservists

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 12.07.2014 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

Maj. Lisa Kostellic, a reservists with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi,signs her daughter up for childcare services Dec. 7, 2014, during the Unit Training Assembly. The Keesler AFB Child Development Center provides free childcare services for members of the 403rd Wing during the duty day during UTAs. Reservists must fill out the appropriate paperwork to qualify. (U.S. Air Force photo)