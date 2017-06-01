U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stroup, 173rd Maintenance Group, briefs the Airmen who just arrived in Tucson, Arizona during the wing's deployment January 6, 2017. The 173rd Fighter Wing spent two weeks training with the Airzona ANG flying dissimilar air combat training with their F-16s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Oregon Air National Guard F-15s train in Arizona