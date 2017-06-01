(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon Air National Guard F-15s train in Arizona [Image 4 of 9]

    Oregon Air National Guard F-15s train in Arizona

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 173rd Fighter Wing and a C-130 fromm the Texas Air National Guard, sit on the ramp -13 degree weather in preperation for the wing's deployment to Tucson, Arizona January 6, 2017 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing spent two weeks training with the Airzona ANG flying dissimilar air combat training with their F-16s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:34
    Photo ID: 3088978
    VIRIN: 170106-Z-NV612-016
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Air National Guard F-15s train in Arizona [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Arizona Air National Guard
    TDY
    Oregon Air Natonal Guard

