U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Kelly, 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, packs up a pallet of luggage in preperation for the wing's deployment to Tucson, Arizona January 6, 2017 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing spent two weeks training with the Airzona ANG flying dissimilar air combat training with their F-16s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:34 Photo ID: 3088964 VIRIN: 170106-Z-NV612-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.1 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Air National Guard F-15s train in Arizona [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.