    Ohio State football military appreciation night [Image 5 of 11]

    Ohio State football military appreciation night

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, as part of an Ohio National Guard contingency, participated in the Ohio State University's annual military appreciation football game Nov. 5th, 2016, in Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were involved in a variety of activities, including a giant flag display and an on field enlistment ceremony of new Soldiers and Airmen led by Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman, Ohio adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio State football military appreciation night [Image 1 of 11], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    buckeyes

