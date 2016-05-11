Ohio State football military appreciation night

Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, as part of an Ohio National Guard contingency, participated in the Ohio State University's annual military appreciation football game Nov. 5th, 2016, in Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were involved in a variety of activities, including a giant flag display and an on field enlistment ceremony of new Soldiers and Airmen led by Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman, Ohio adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson/Released)
