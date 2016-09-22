(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marksmanship Training

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2016

    Photo by Spc. Joseph R Agacinski 

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    Sgt. Anthony McCarthy, left, instructs Sgt. Matthew Hansen, right, in advanced rifle marksmanship techniques. Photo by Spc. Joseph Agacinski.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 11:50
    Photo ID: 3088758
    VIRIN: 162209-A-XR437-001
    Resolution: 4770x3232
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Training, by SPC Joseph R Agacinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Bands
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe

    • LEAVE A COMMENT