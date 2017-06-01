170106-N-HG248-133 FAIRFAX, VA (January 6, 2017) Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, center, renders a hand salute honoring veterans during an evening concert at the U.S. Navy Band's 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium. The symposium is the U.S. Navy Band's largest outreach event held annually in January at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and serves hundreds of saxophone students and professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 11:54 Photo ID: 3088753 VIRIN: 170106-N-HG258-133 Resolution: 4488x2996 Size: 795.07 KB Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.