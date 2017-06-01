(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium [Image 7 of 8]

    39th Annual Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hassay 

    U.S. Navy Band

    170106-N-HG248-042 FAIRFAX, VA (January 6, 2017) Musician 1st Class Jason Neihoff performs on timpani during an evening concert at the U.S. Navy Band's 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium. The symposium is the U.S. Navy Band's largest outreach event held annually in January at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and serves hundreds of saxophone students and professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3088742
    VIRIN: 170106-N-HG258-042
    Resolution: 5206x3475
    Size: 740.31 KB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

