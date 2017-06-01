170106-N-HG248-042 FAIRFAX, VA (January 6, 2017) Musician 1st Class Jason Neihoff performs on timpani during an evening concert at the U.S. Navy Band's 39th Annual Saxophone Symposium. The symposium is the U.S. Navy Band's largest outreach event held annually in January at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and serves hundreds of saxophone students and professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

