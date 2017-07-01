The crowds of summer are gone but the Sentinels of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform their solemn duty as winter weather conditions begin in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Jan, 7, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody W. Torkelson)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 11:25
|Photo ID:
|3088729
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-FT656-889
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|345.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Snow at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2017 [Image 1 of 27], by SGT Cody Torkelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
