    First Snow at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2017

    First Snow at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Torkelson 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The crowds of summer are gone but the Sentinels of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform their solemn duty as winter weather conditions begin in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Jan, 7, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody W. Torkelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 11:25
    Photo ID: 3088725
    VIRIN: 170107-A-FT656-298
    Resolution: 4212x2812
    Size: 237.48 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Snow at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2017 [Image 1 of 27], by SGT Cody Torkelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Arlington
    Army
    The Old Guard
    TUS

