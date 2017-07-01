(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Life saving taught at wing

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing help each other train during Unit Training Assembly. Basic life saving skills (BLS) were taught during annual Emergency Medical Technician training, inside the 932nd Medical Group. This included proper procedures for patient assessment and trauma treatment in a special class held January 7, 2017, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The 932nd Medical Group is one of four groups under the 932nd Airlift Wing, a 22nd Air Force unit and part of Air Force Reserve Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 10:38
    Photo ID: 3088679
    VIRIN: 170107-F-IR989-048
    Resolution: 2128x1605
    Size: 834.27 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life saving taught at wing, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medical
    BLS
    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    #paregien
    932nd Maintenance Group
    932nd Operations Group

