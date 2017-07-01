Life saving taught at wing

Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing help each other train during Unit Training Assembly. Basic life saving skills (BLS) were taught during annual Emergency Medical Technician training, inside the 932nd Medical Group. This included proper procedures for patient assessment and trauma treatment in a special class held January 7, 2017, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The 932nd Medical Group is one of four groups under the 932nd Airlift Wing, a 22nd Air Force unit and part of Air Force Reserve Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

