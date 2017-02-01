(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Djibouti militaries strengthen relationship through a focus on fitness [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. and Djibouti militaries strengthen relationship through a focus on fitness

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Teams comprised of U.S. military members stationed at Camp Lemonnier, and members of the Djibouti Armed Forces (FAD) Republican Guard exchange gifts prior to the first in a series of friendly soccer matches at the Balbala Sports Complex in Djibouti City, Jan. 1, 2017. Through the organization of regular sporting events, the U.S. service members strive to strengthen the relationship with their FAD counterparts as well as with partner nation militaries operating in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 10:01
    Photo ID: 3088651
    VIRIN: 160101-Z-HS473-0014
    Resolution: 3005x4508
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Djibouti militaries strengthen relationship through a focus on fitness [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    soccer
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    fitness
    CLDJ
    FAD

