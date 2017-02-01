U.S. and Djibouti militaries strengthen relationship through a focus on fitness

Teams comprised of U.S. military members stationed at Camp Lemonnier, and members of the Djibouti Armed Forces (FAD) Republican Guard exchange gifts prior to the first in a series of friendly soccer matches at the Balbala Sports Complex in Djibouti City, Jan. 1, 2017. Through the organization of regular sporting events, the U.S. service members strive to strengthen the relationship with their FAD counterparts as well as with partner nation militaries operating in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

