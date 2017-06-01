Iraqi security force train on M16

An Iraqi security forces soldier fires a M16A2 during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 06, 2017. BRC is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

