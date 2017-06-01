(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security force train on M16 [Image 1 of 4]

    Iraqi security force train on M16

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi security forces soldier fires a M16A2 during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 06, 2017. BRC is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:33
    Photo ID: 3088602
    VIRIN: 170106-A-LD787-130
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security force train on M16 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

