A Portuguese trainer marks an Iraqi security forces soldier’s shot placement during weapons at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 06, 2017. BRC is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 07:33
|Photo ID:
|3088599
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-LD787-085
|Resolution:
|3744x5616
|Size:
|986.03 KB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security force train on M16 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
