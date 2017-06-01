Iraqi security forces soldiers prepare to conduct M16 marksmanship training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 06, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to aid partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:34 Photo ID: 3088593 VIRIN: 170106-A-LD787-007 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 2.18 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi security force train on M16 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.