170107-N-OY799-213 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 07, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Gregorio Pino, from Houston, Texas, lowers the ensign during evening colors aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)
|09.10.2016
|01.07.2017 07:25
|3088591
|170107-N-OY799-213
|2107x3166
|848.82 KB
|YOKOSUKA, JP
This work, Lowering the Ensign, by Clifton Holliday, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
