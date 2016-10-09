(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lowering the Ensign

    Lowering the Ensign

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.10.2016

    Photo by Clifton Holliday 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170107-N-OY799-213 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 07, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Gregorio Pino, from Houston, Texas, lowers the ensign during evening colors aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:25
    Photo ID: 3088591
    VIRIN: 170107-N-OY799-213
    Resolution: 2107x3166
    Size: 848.82 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lowering the Ensign, by Clifton Holliday, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT