Explosives Detection Training at Besmaya

A British trainer shows an Iraqi security forces soldier the explosive training device detected with his minesweeper at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 3, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to aid partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 Location: BESMAYA, IQ