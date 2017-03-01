An Iraqi security forces soldier uses a minesweeper to detect buried explosives during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 3, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to aid partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
This work, Explosives Detection Training at Besmaya [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
