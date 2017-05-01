(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170105-N-SW673-019 [Image 1 of 43]

    170105-N-SW673-019

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    170105-N-SW673-019
    NORFOLK (Jan. 5, 2017) A floating accommodation facility (FAF) arrives alongside the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). The FAF will provide George Washington’s crew with limited medical and dental facilities, as well as a galley and living quarters for duty personnel while the ship undergoes maintenance. George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kashif Basharat/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 00:07
    Photo ID: 3088496
    VIRIN: 170105-N-SW673-019
    Resolution: 3660x2435
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170105-N-SW673-019 [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RCOH
    NMCS
    USS George Washington
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    faf
