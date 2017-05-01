170105-N-SW673-019

NORFOLK (Jan. 5, 2017) A floating accommodation facility (FAF) arrives alongside the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). The FAF will provide George Washington’s crew with limited medical and dental facilities, as well as a galley and living quarters for duty personnel while the ship undergoes maintenance. George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kashif Basharat/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 00:07 Photo ID: 3088496 VIRIN: 170105-N-SW673-019 Resolution: 3660x2435 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170105-N-SW673-019 [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.