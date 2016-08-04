(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Alligator 2016: Combat Logstics Battalion 11 [Image 2 of 43]

    Exercise Alligator 2016: Combat Logstics Battalion 11

    ARTA BEACH, DJIBOUTI

    04.08.2016

    ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 20, 2016) A landing craft utility (LCU) transports Marines and Sailors to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) during exercise Alligator Dagger at Arta Beach, Djibouti. LCUs provide a ship to shore transportation platform for personnel and mission essential supplies, gear, and equipment. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (11th MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Xzavior T. McNeal/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Alligator 2016: Combat Logstics Battalion 11 [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

