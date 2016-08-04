161220-M-CC151-047
ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 20, 2016) A landing craft utility (LCU) transports Marines and Sailors to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) during exercise Alligator Dagger at Arta Beach, Djibouti. LCUs provide a ship to shore transportation platform for personnel and mission essential supplies, gear, and equipment. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (11th MEU) to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Xzavior T. McNeal/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 00:07
|Photo ID:
|3088493
|VIRIN:
|161220-M-CC151-047
|Resolution:
|2804x1577
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ARTA BEACH, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Alligator 2016: Combat Logstics Battalion 11 [Image 1 of 43], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
