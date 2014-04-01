170105-N-BL637-226

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 5, 2017) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) man the rails as the ship departs its homeport of San Diego. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

