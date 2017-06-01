170106-N-KC128-0320 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 6, 2017) Capt. Andrew Hertel, incoming commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific, speaks during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Hertel relieved Capt. Michael Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 21:00
|Photo ID:
|3088320
|VIRIN:
|170106-N-KC128-0320
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|979.42 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific holds change of command
LEAVE A COMMENT