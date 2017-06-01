(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command

    Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170106-N-KC128-0238 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 6, 2017) Sailors assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific look on during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Andrew Hertel relieved Capt. Michael Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 21:01
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific holds change of command

    Change of Command ceremony
    JBPHH
    CSP
    NSTCP
    Naval Submarine Training Center

