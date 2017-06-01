170106-N-KC128-0217 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 6, 2017) Capt. Michael Martin, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific, speaks during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Andrew Hertel relieved Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
This work, Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
