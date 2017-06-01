Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command

170106-N-KC128-0205 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 6, 2017) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge presents Capt. Michael Martin, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific, with a Legion of Merit Medal during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Capt. Andrew Hertel relieved Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

