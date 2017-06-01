170106-N-KC128-0166 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 6, 2017) Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Roegge was the guest speaker during the ceremony, which Capt. Andrew Hertel relieved Capt. Michael Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 21:02 Photo ID: 3088295 VIRIN: 170106-N-KC128-0166 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Submarine Training Center holds change of command [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.