Staff Sgt. Destin Yates, a 49th Operation Support Squadron weather forecaster, rounds the last curve of his 1.5 mile Physical Ability and Stamina Test run during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. For Airmen looking to cross-train into the Air Force Special Forces career fields, Battlefield Airmen Days are provided to test their physical and mental readiness. “This is a great opportunity for Airmen who are trying to cross-train,” said Chief Master Sgt. Scott Loescher, Holloman’s Command Chief. “It’s going to show what level of commitment they have.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

