    Battlefield Airmen Day

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Destin Yates, a 49th Operation Support Squadron weather forecaster, rounds the last curve of his 1.5 mile Physical Ability and Stamina Test run during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. For Airmen looking to cross-train into the Air Force Special Forces career fields, Battlefield Airmen Days are provided to test their physical and mental readiness. “This is a great opportunity for Airmen who are trying to cross-train,” said Chief Master Sgt. Scott Loescher, Holloman’s Command Chief. “It’s going to show what level of commitment they have.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Airmen Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Battlefield Airmen Day

