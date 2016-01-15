Senior Airman Zakariah Heffner, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron surveyor, sprints the final leg of a 4-mile ruck during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. Air Force Special Forces members from Fort Bliss and Holloman facilitated the event to educate Airmen on the physical and mental standards set by Air Force Special Forces. “This is a great opportunity for Airmen who are trying to cross-train, said Chief Master Sgt. Scott Loescher, Holloman’s Command Chief. “It’s going to show what level of commitment they have.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 19:23
|Photo ID:
|3088257
|VIRIN:
|160115-F-KN558-144
|Resolution:
|5116x3654
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battlefield Airmen Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT