Senior Airman Erik Lilly, an Air Traffic Controller at Holloman Air Force Base, grins as he hikes as part of a 4-mile ruck during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. This event was hosted at Holloman to educate Airmen on the physical and mental standards set by Air Force Special Forces. “This is a great opportunity for Airmen who are trying to cross-train, said Chief Master Sgt. Scott Loescher, Holloman’s Command Chief. “It’s going to show what level of commitment they have.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

