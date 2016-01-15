Senior Airman Neiko Guillory, a Tactical Air Control Party member from Fort Bliss, Texas, inspects an Airman’s hydration system during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. Holloman Airmen participated in a Physical Ability and Stamina Test as well as other exercises as part of an event to test their physical and mental ability and eligibility for Air Force Special Forces jobs. “This is to show them where they stand and what training they need to progress,” said Guillory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3088253 VIRIN: 160115-F-KN558-009 Resolution: 4862x3473 Size: 9.82 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battlefield Airmen Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.