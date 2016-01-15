(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlefield Airmen Day

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Neiko Guillory, a Tactical Air Control Party member from Fort Bliss, Texas, inspects an Airman’s hydration system during a Battlefield Airmen Day at Holloman Air Force Base on Jan. 15. Holloman Airmen participated in a Physical Ability and Stamina Test as well as other exercises as part of an event to test their physical and mental ability and eligibility for Air Force Special Forces jobs. “This is to show them where they stand and what training they need to progress,” said Guillory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 19:18
    Photo ID: 3088253
    VIRIN: 160115-F-KN558-009
    Resolution: 4862x3473
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Airmen Day, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tactical Air Control Party
    ACC

