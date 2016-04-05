From left to right: Senior Airman Caleb, Staff Sgt. Josh and Senior Airman Matthew, 54th Fighter Group weapons load crew members from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., lift a training missile during the annual load competition here May 4. Teams from the 54th Fighter Group and the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here competed by testing their ability to quickly load training weapon systems onto their respective aircraft. (Last names are withheld due to operational requirements) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

