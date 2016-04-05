(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    annual load competition

    annual load competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    From left to right: Senior Airman Caleb, Staff Sgt. Josh and Senior Airman Matthew, 54th Fighter Group weapons load crew members from Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., lift a training missile during the annual load competition here May 4. Teams from the 54th Fighter Group and the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here competed by testing their ability to quickly load training weapon systems onto their respective aircraft. (Last names are withheld due to operational requirements) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:55
    Photo ID: 3088215
    VIRIN: 160504-F-KN558-023
    Resolution: 4091x2922
    Size: 820.7 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, annual load competition, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ACC
    54th Fighter Group
    load crew members

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT