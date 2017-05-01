U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Evan Geiger, a hornist in the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" plays the french horn as he marches during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalie Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:00 Photo ID: 3088214 VIRIN: 170105-A-KH215-0386 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 2.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE MYER – HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 14], by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.