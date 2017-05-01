U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carol Joe, a piccoloist in the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," plays the piccolo as she marches during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalie Jones)

