(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 14]

    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    JOINT BASE MYER – HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army. Sgt. Maj. Julian Ayers, drum major for the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” leads the 58th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:59
    Photo ID: 3088196
    VIRIN: 170105-A-IR342-0159
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER – HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 14], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration
    U.S. Army Band rehearse for 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Musician
    U.S.
    Instruments
    Service
    Tradition
    chief
    Play
    ceremonial
    Inauguration
    commander
    Music
    Army
    Band
    58th
    Presidential
    Pershing's Own
    MDW
    Great
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    99

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT