    Cadets share experience during panel discussion at AAB

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2014

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    During a panel discussion Jan. 6, Cadets enrolled in ROTC in the local area were able to share a little bit about the journey they have been on as a part of their training to become commissioned officers in the U.S. Army with various influential community and business leaders from across the country.

    aab
    cadet
    rotc
    all american bowl
    usacc
    armybowl

