During a panel discussion Jan. 6, Cadets enrolled in ROTC in the local area were able to share a little bit about the journey they have been on as a part of their training to become commissioned officers in the U.S. Army with various influential community and business leaders from across the country.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 17:35
|Photo ID:
|3088184
|VIRIN:
|060117-A-GI410-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadets share experience during panel discussion at AAB, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT