    No mama, no papa no Uncle Sam

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Chase Cannon 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A team of participants in 2016 Bataan Memorial Death March make their way through the course at White Sands Missile Range N.M., March 20. Over 6,000 participants came to honor more than 76,000 Prisoners of War and Missing in Action from Bataan and Corregidor during World War II. The 26.2-mile course starts on WSMR, enters hilly terrain and finishes through sandy desert trails, with elevation ranging from 4,100 to 5,300 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chase Cannon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No mama, no papa no Uncle Sam, by SrA Chase Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

