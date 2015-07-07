From swimmer, runner to missileer

Second Lt. Kimberly Davis, 742nd Missile Squadron missile combat crew member, holds her 2016 Air Force Marathon medal at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 15, 2016. Davis has competed in events like swimming in the 2012 U.S. Olympic team trials in Omaha, Nebraska, and running in the 2016 Air Force Marathon in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

