    From swimmer, runner to missileer [Image 2 of 2]

    From swimmer, runner to missileer

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2015

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Second Lt. Kimberly Davis, 742nd Missile Squadron missile combat crew member, wears her Air Force Global Strike Command team uniform at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 15, 2016. Davis has competed in events like swimming in the 2012 U.S. Olympic team trials in Omaha, Nebraska, and running in the 2016 Air Force Marathon in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From swimmer, runner to missileer [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

