    One force, one fight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Jamshed, 482nd Operations Group Detachment 1 aerospace propulsion journeyman, removes bolts from an aircraft engine at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 6, 2017. The 482nd OG, based out of Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., supplies maintainers to various F-16CM Fighting Falcon squadrons such as the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron. The 20th CMS aerospace propulsion flight repairs F-16CM Fighting Falcon engines, keeping 20th Fighter Wing F-16s in flight and ready for the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    VIRIN: 170106-F-IW330-285
    Resolution: 5311x3545
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One force, one fight, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #maintainers
    #aerospace propulsion
    #20th CMS
    #F-16CM Fighting Falcon
    #TeamShaw
    #482nd OG

