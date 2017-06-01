U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Jamshed, 482nd Operations Group Detachment 1 aerospace propulsion journeyman, removes bolts from an aircraft engine at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 6, 2017. The 482nd OG, based out of Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., supplies maintainers to various F-16CM Fighting Falcon squadrons such as the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron. The 20th CMS aerospace propulsion flight repairs F-16CM Fighting Falcon engines, keeping 20th Fighter Wing F-16s in flight and ready for the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

This work, One force, one fight, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.