McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -Tech. Sgt. Bert Ducote, a crew chief with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, doesn't let snow get in the way of making sure the wing's tankers are ready to fly. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:11
|Photo ID:
|3087957
|VIRIN:
|170106-Z-DS155-007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snow Day Maintenance [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT