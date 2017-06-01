(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow Day Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    Snow Day Maintenance

    MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -Tech. Sgt. Bert Ducote, a crew chief with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, doesn't let snow get in the way of making sure the wing's tankers are ready to fly. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3087957
    VIRIN: 170106-Z-DS155-007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Day Maintenance [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    engine
    storm
    snow
    blizzard
    jet
    maintenance

