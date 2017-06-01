Spc. Tyler Eberle and Spc. Tyler Dupree, 128th Military Police Company, Alabama National Guard, install snow chains on Humvees in preparation for winter weather response Fort Payne, Alabama, Jan.6, 2017. (Photo by Army Sgt. William Frye.)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:05
|Photo ID:
|3087955
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-OK577-391
|Resolution:
|5071x3648
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|RAINSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Soldiers prepare to respond to Winter Storm Response . [Image 1 of 2], by SGT William Frye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT