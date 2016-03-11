Col. Christopher Barron and Scott Acone stand with Brig. Gen. William Graham as he presents Jay Clement with a North Atlantic Division Certificate of Achievement.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 14:29
|Photo ID:
|3087949
|VIRIN:
|161103-A-ME637-001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Clement latest graduate of Division Leadership Program, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
