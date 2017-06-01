Rct. Guy K. Brennan IV, a 22-year-old native of Queensbury, N.Y., is currently training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Brennan IV, is training with Platoon 1001, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate Jan. 27, 2017. “What inspired me to join was to positively steer my life in the right direction,” said Brennan IV, who graduated Queensbury High School in 2014. “I felt the Marine Corps offered the best opportunity to serve, since we fight from the land, air and sea.” Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of males and 100 percent of females in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:33 Photo ID: 3087648 VIRIN: 170106-M-MF691-011 Resolution: 3496x4661 Size: 3.43 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Queensbury, N.Y., native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.